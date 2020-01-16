Florida State saw instant dividends from the hiring of Mike Norvell as head coach, with some nice late pickups during the early signing period and also several Division-I transfers.

Things have been pretty quiet since then due to the NCAA dead period, but the activity will heat up this weekend with several official visits and then the regular signing period in early February. FSU also is planning a Junior Day event for underclassmen as well.

In this video Q&A with Warchant.com recruiting analyst Michael Langston, we discuss some of the top targets on the Seminoles' board and what we expect for the 2020 and 2021 signing classes.