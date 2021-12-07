Virginia Tech hires FSU's Chris Marve as defensive coordinator

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell's staff will have at least one new face on it in 2022.

Linebackers coach Chris Marve, who came to the Seminoles shortly after Norvell was hired two years ago, has been named defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.

With the Hokies, Marve will be reunited with new head coach Brent Pry, who was his position coach when Marve played at Vanderbilt. Pry has spent the past eight years as defensive coordinator at Penn State.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***