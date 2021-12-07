Virginia Tech hires FSU's Chris Marve as defensive coordinator
Florida State football coach Mike Norvell's staff will have at least one new face on it in 2022.
Linebackers coach Chris Marve, who came to the Seminoles shortly after Norvell was hired two years ago, has been named defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.
With the Hokies, Marve will be reunited with new head coach Brent Pry, who was his position coach when Marve played at Vanderbilt. Pry has spent the past eight years as defensive coordinator at Penn State.
Marve handled linebackers and was the run game coordinator on defense for FSU.
Florida State's run defense ranked No. 53 nationally this past season, allowing 144.6 yards per game. That was a major improvement from 2020, when the Seminoles ranked 97th and surrendered 199.2 yards per contest.
FSU allowed 3.64 per carry this season, compared to 5.12 a year ago.
Marve is being replaced, at least temporarily, by Randy Shannon, the longtime college linebackers coach, defensive coordinator and former head coach at the University of Miami.
Shannon has been on the road recruiting for the Seminoles since this past weekend, but his name has been linked to positions at other schools already this offseason. He served as a senior defensive analyst for FSU in 2021.
