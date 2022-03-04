Visit from Rivals100 DT kicks off big recruiting weekend for FSU Football

“I was actually on my way to LSU, but I just had to stop by and see what the family had to offer. Just come see what it's like,” Norman said. “I am in the backyard of Florida State, so why not come and see what they have to offer?”

The Seminoles brought in Rivals100 defensive tackle Will Norman for a visit, and Norman already has plans to return to FSU again in the future. He said it’s a school he, “definitely needs to come back to.”

Florida State will host a long list of football prospects for its Elite Junior Day on Saturday, but things already kicked into gear early Friday afternoon.

Norman said his conversations with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and others jumped out by not just focusing on how well he’ll produce on the field, but also how he’ll develop as a man.

“Football is going to do what football does, regardless, but these guys kind of have a different type of perspective on college football. It just hit me with a different kind of conversation,” Norman said. “They kind of more so talked about outside of football, not just worried about what I am going to do on the field or how I am going to produce. They also talked about how it’ll be off the field at Florida State as an athlete.”

Norman also came away impressed with longtime FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.

“Just knowing he’s a great mind at what I want to do and what I want to be as a defensive tackle. He’s coached over 30 players to the NFL,” Norman said. “Just being able to relate to somebody like that and pick his brain every day and have in your corner, that’s something you wish. Honestly.”

*ALSO SEE: Three big questions about FSU Football's elite junior day weekend

While Norman pointed out this visit was put together at the last minute, he said he has plans to come back either later this month or in early April.

“It’s definitely a place I've got to come back to," he said. "Definitely a place I have to come back to. It's a place I have to consider, just knowing what they have to offer on tape and knowing what they’re about. What they stand for as a program and a college. I like what they stand for. I like the history behind it. I like what they have to offer.”

As part of a powerhouse program at IMG Academy, Norman is familiar with several ’Noles. At the top of that list is former IMG quarterback A.J. Duffy, who he called, “my dog.”

Norman said Duffy told him to, “come be great. We’re chasing greatness.”

While he is hitting the road to visit other programs, Norman said he wanted FSU's staff to know that they aren’t, “just getting pushed to the side.”

“The reason that I wanted to come here was to kind of let them know that they’re on my radar. These coaches, they take a lot of time to recruit me,” Norman said. “I just wanted to show my respect. I can’t drive through the city and not stop by.”

When it comes to his recruitment, Norman said he currently doesn’t have a clear leader, but voiced a desire to commit before the start of his senior season.

The four-star defensive tackle said the trip to FSU gave him, “a real-life feel for the school.”

“It’s a great college town, you know, it has a lot of history behind it,” Norman said. “Just being in the state of Florida. It’s the capital, so why not?”