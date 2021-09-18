Wake Forest clobbers FSU; 'Noles start 0-3 for first time since 1976

FSU, which turned the ball over six times in the loss, falls to 0-3 for the first time since 1976 -- Bobby Bowden's first season -- while Wake improves to 3-0 and 1-0 in the ACC.

After dropping their first two games of the 2021 season at home, the Seminoles went on the road Saturday and got dominated in every statistical category during a 35-14 loss to Wake Forest.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A new venue did nothing to help the Florida State football team.

Florida State rotated quarterbacks McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis in the first quarter before settling on Travis for most of the first half. Milton then played most of the second. Neither had a great deal of success.

Travis finished with 107 yards passing on 5 of 6 attempts, while Milton completed 11 of 16 for 119. Milton accounted for four of the Seminoles' six turnovers, fumbling twice and throwing two interceptions.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman was the star of the game. He completed 22 of 31 attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

The Demon Deacons also rushed for 225 yards while racking up almost 500 in total offense for the game..

Florida State moved the ball much better in the second half but squandered two great scoring opportunities. On one, the Seminoles had second-and-3 from the Wake 12-yard line but gained just one yard on two carries by Jashaun Corbin. Then Milton tried to run for the first and was stopped short.

One possession later, the 'Noles drove down to Wake's 1-yard line, but Milton fumbled on a sneak attempt.

Florida State returns home this Saturday looking for its first win of the season against Louisville.

