Former Florida State baseball great Devon Travis sits down for an interview this week with Warchant's Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark to discuss a wide variety of topics.

Topics and time stamps:

1:20 -- His new coaching job with the Atlanta Braves organization

4:15 -- On retiring from baseball due to knee injury

6:15 -- Life after playing baseball; how he got coaching job

9:20 -- Corey explains why he enjoyed covering Devon as a player

11:50 -- Reflecting on how he still gets angry about losses in Omaha. "I get pissed off 'til this day that we never won a College World Series."

15:00 -- The heartbreaking 2010 CWS loss to TCU

18:40 -- Giving up his final year at FSU to sign with MLB ... a story he's never told before

27:25 -- On how beating the odds will help him as a coach

31:30 -- How he got opportunity to get into coaching

33:40 -- What he did with his first signing bonus and MLB money

38:05 -- GameStop and Doge to the moon!

39:10 -- Jordan coming to Devon's FSU games, becoming die-hard fan

41:00 -- On watching Jordan and McKenzie Milton

44:30 -- On Jordan gaining confidence and benefitting from support of coaches

