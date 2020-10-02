The transcript of that conversation is below. There also is a video at the end that was released recently by Seminole Boosters.

Alford sat down for an interview with Warchant.com late last week, just before leaving on a trip to Miami to meet with donors in South Florida. Among the topics discussed were his background and management style, some of the challenges facing Florida State Athletics, and where the Seminoles' programs are headed.

Former Central Michigan athletics director Michael Alford was hired as the new CEO of Seminole Boosters in mid-July, and he has been on the job in Tallahassee since the start of September.

Q: You've obviously led a number of different departments and organizations. As you come into a new one like Seminole Boosters, how much of what you're doing is learning what has been done here before, and how much is implementing the things that you've had success with elsewhere?

A: It's a little mixture of both. I come in with a with a style of processes and procedures that I know I like, and I'm going to implement it. But it's also called the, "Look, Listen and Learn Tour." Right now, I'm going through a phase where I sit down with every staff member -- I have a set of 16 questions I ask them -- to kind of fill me in on the history of the organization, the culture of the organization. And it allows me to kind of get feedback. A lot of the questions are geared to: Where do they want their careers to go? What's their vision for the organization? And how can I assist them in not only reaching their personal goals, and what they want to do with their career, but also take into account the vision they want for this organization and this department and this university. And how do I form all of their different visions into what I know I have in mind.

And then I'm also going out and meeting with all the donors. I'm going to Miami for a two-day tour, and I'm going to be sitting down with many, many donors. And that's really the same process, because I want to hear their experience with the organization and then what's their vision for the program moving forward, and how do we put that all into a good sound operational plan that we can roll out.

Q: I'm sure you'd like to meet all of these people in person and face to face, but that's probably not possible with the coronavirus guidelines. How does that affect this early part of the process?

A; There are some limitations. We can do a few one-on-ones, especially here in town, but we are doing a lot of Zoom calls, a lot with the phone. It's a little bit different, but as long as long as you're having the communication. I'm big on communication. And as long as we're having that communication -- whatever form that takes -- we're able to get answers and we're able to get things accomplished.

Q: Andy Miller not only ran Seminole Boosters for more than 40 years, but he helped establish the entire organization. I know he's helping with the transition in kind of a consulting role. How is that going?

A: He's been great. And that was one of the things that drew me to Florida State was the opportunity to follow an icon. Everybody in this industry knows of Andy Miller. They know what legacy Seminole Boosters has, within not only this community but across the country. And he's done such a marvelous job of not only branding, but providing resources to the athletics department through all these years.

It's really something that excited me. Some people don't want to follow an icon, a legend like that. But I saw it as a great opportunity -- to bring my style and a different set of eyes, and then hear the history of it from him and work alongside of him a lot of times. And we're all focused on how we can build this organization to be the best it can be.

Q: Your background is diverse, having served in leadership positions at major college powers like Alabama and Oklahoma, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys, and then most recently as A.D. at Central Michigan. How is that helpful as you lead a new organization?

A: The approach is always the same. It's getting out and establishing communication, establishing the vision, and putting in the processes to reach our goals. That doesn't change. Now, what is going to change is what is needed at that program -- what are the priorities of that institution or that program where you're at?

So coming in here, I've relied a lot on my past experiences, which like you mentioned are very diverse. But they've been very successful every place I've been, because I've stayed true to my core values. And I've stayed true to establishing those goals and holding people accountable to the vision that they tell me they want the organization go.

Each stop I've had, there have been major projects that have come on board because we've been able to establish a vision to have success and implement the processes that help us reach that success.

Q: You probably couldn't be coming into this position at a tougher time, with the economy reeling from the coronavirus and the financial challenges already facing FSU. Yet you seem excited about what's ahead.

A: I see it as a great opportunity. I really do. Because people are still very excited about this brand. This brand is one of the most iconic brands in sports, and people still love Florida State. I love getting out, and I love talking to people on the phone and hearing about their passion for this university and their passion for this athletics department. And that passion is always going to be there, even during these tough times.

We actually have a "Thank you" video going out, because our fans and our donors and alumni have really stepped up and supported us through these times. So much so that we're actually setting a fundraising annual record -- we broke last year's. So that just tells you the commitment that our fan base has and the passion they have for this program.

Q: Back to the transition from Andy Miller, it's not just the fact that you are new, but the whole system is being transformed with Seminole Boosters now working more directly with the athletics department. How is that transition going?

A: The only way I could speak to that is I'm gonna be me. I just got off the phone with Coach Sue (Semrau) for 45 minutes. So I'm gonna know the coaches, I'm gonna know their priorities. I'm gonna work right beside A.D. David Coburn and understand what his priorities are, and then provide solutions for the department to reach their goals. So it's very exciting.

Q: What kind of interactions have you had so far with Mike Norvell, and what are your first impressions there?

A: He's a bright mind in this game, I can tell you that. Just evaluating and watching him through the years when he was at Arizona State and watching what he did at Memphis. And knowing that exciting brand of football that he brings to Florida State. I think that's really going to be something for the future. It's exciting.

And just his core values. The players love playing for him. They did at Memphis, they did at Arizona State, and that goes back to his family values that he puts into his culture -- that he puts into the program. It's something that excites me to be a part of.

Q: When you were coming up as an athlete, playing baseball at Mississippi State and UAB, did you think you wanted to work in athletics some day?

A: I did. My father was a college football coach and an athletic administrator, so I kind of grew up within this industry. And then when I got finished with my playing career, I knew I wanted to get into athletic administration. So I went to get my master's at Arkansas, and that's where I met my wife, who at the time was the assistant coach for Chris Poole with the volleyball program. (Poole is in his 13th season as FSU's head volleyball coach.)

And I got to work hand-in-hand, really every day, for Dr. Terry Don Phillips. (Phillips was senior associate athletics director at Arkansas at the time and went on to be A.D. at Oklahoma State and then Clemson.) He was going to law school at the time, and while he was at class during the day, I got to sit outside his office and got to see a lot and learn a lot. And I got my master's, and then he actually brought me to Oklahoma State for a short stint. And then I went to the University of Cincinnati to get my start.

I always knew I wanted to be in this industry. I always knew I wanted to give back to student-athletes -- that's one reason I left the NFL and the Cowboys. I have mentioned many times how great the Jones family was to me, and Laura I could have stayed in Dallas forever. But something was missing, and it's just the fulfillment of going home and putting your head on the pillow at night, knowing you made a difference in providing opportunities for young men and women to grow. And hopefully, you have an influence on their lives so that when they go out, they're great citizens in society. And that's just something that keeps me going every day.

Q: As a former college baseball player, I assume you've had some interactions with Mike Martin Jr. and that program?

A: Oh yeah, that was one of the first. I told him I've got to come to practice so I can hear the ding of the bat. I walked by there earlier and heard it, and I told him I'm gonna have to sneak out there and take BP in a suit one day (laughing). But yeah, it was great meeting him, and I'm looking forward to meeting '11' (Mike Martin Sr.). Just the history of this program.

I actually grew up a Florida State baseball fan. I was in Memphis -- my dad was at Memphis State -- those were the days of the old Metro Conference. And Florida State Baseball would come in ... they were kings. They played in Tim McCarver Stadium, where the Memphis Chicks played, and I didn't miss a game. I loved those teams ... Richie Lewis. I remember when they got beat by Arizona (for the College World Series championship). What was it, '86? I remember watching those games on ESPN. That's when I was in high school.

But we didn't have the Internet (laughing). So whoever recruited me, recruited me. I was coming out of Lafayette, La., so it came down to LSU and Mississippi State. I ended up going to Mississippi State. But I always admired the Florida State program, the history of it and the tradition. I'm really looking forward to getting out to games and being a part of it.

Q: Coach Martin has some great stories about Ron Polk, the legendary Mississippi State coach who you played for.

A: That's the great thing about being a college athlete and then staying in this industry and making an impact. Coach Polk had such an impact on me, and still does. He actually called me yesterday. We talk every month or two, minimum. And I've got that bat over there, signed by 11. It says on there that he's the all-time winningest coach.

So when I was on the phone, I said, "Coach, I've got to ask you something. I'm sitting here with this bat autographed by Coach Martin, and it says, 'all-time winningest coach.'" I said, "Coach, I thought you told me you were the all-time winningest coach!" (Polk actually ranks ninth on the all-time list.)

But that's the great thing about being in sports. It's the relationships that you have with your coaches and your teammates, your administration. Players come back, they remember the administration, they remember their coaches. That's what's so unique about college sports and certainly Florida State. The passion of the athletes and the fan base and alumni towards this university.

Q: If there's one message you would want the FSU community to know as you get started here, what would it be? What are you communicating to people you meet?

A: We're going to have a vision. We're gonna communicate it. They're gonna know where we're heading, as we establish our operational plan and I hear the direction that the university and A.D. Coburn want to go. We're currently having a lot of discussions, and I have a lot of ideas of things that I think are opportunities here. Things that can not only improve the fan experience, but the stadium experience, and also improve all of our programs. And provide resources and opportunities for them, to keep those programs going.

Because as you go across the board, all of our programs are so successful. It's what can we provide them now to continue on that trajectory? And hearing their priorities. I'm meeting with every single coach and getting their priorities, so we can make sure we're in alignment with them -- program by program -- to provide them the resources to be successful. Whether that's facilities or it's different resources they need for their student-athletes. It's what are their priorities, and then let's make sure we're in alignment.