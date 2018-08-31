Warchant Report: Breaking down FSU-Virginia Tech, Taggart's debut
With Florida State's season opener against Virginia Tech looming just three days away, it's time for the first edition of the Warchant Report for 2018. This episode features the Warchant staff breaking down the game between the Seminoles and Hokies and also looking back over the first nine months of the Willie Taggart era.
