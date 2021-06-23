Warchant Top 40: Our countdown continues with FSU players 21-30

It's time to look ahead to the 2021 Florida State football season with Warchant's annual list of the Top 40 players on the Seminoles' roster -- the players we expect to make the biggest impact for FSU this fall. (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.) The list was compiled through voting by Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Aslan Hajivandi and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron. The Top 40 will be revealed in segments. It began with players No. 40 through No. 31 and continues today with players No. 30 through No. 21. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

No. 30 -- Redshirt freshman defensive back Sidney Williams Former three-star recruit burst onto the scene in the final two games of the 2020 season for the Seminoles with 16 total tackles and a pass breakup. Because of injuries late in the year, the true freshman was inserted into the FSU secondary rotation and made the most of his opportunity. He didn't shy away from physical contact, embraced it even, and showed the athleticism to make plays in the middle of the field. Still just a redshirt freshman, Williams has by no means cemented a spot in the starting lineup for the Seminoles. But the way head coach Mike Norvell talked about him at the end of last season and during the spring, don't be surprised if he's a vital part of the FSU secondary in 2021. Individual rankings: Ira (25); Aslan (29); Gene (30); Corey and Jeff (Not ranked).



No. 29 -- Senior tight end Jordan Wilson Mike Norvell stated early and often that losing Wilson to a season-ending injury in the preseason was a big blow for his offense. Wilson, a UCLA transfer, was never a pass-catching force for the Bruins, hauling in just 25 passes for 244 yards in his four seasons in Los Angeles, but his size and physicality would have been a major boost to the tight end position in 2020. After a year of rehab, Wilson is back to try it again. Norvell has complimented him repeatedly on his ability to catch the ball, and perhaps that will be part of his contribution in 2021. Camm McDonald returns as the starter, but Norvell likes to use two tight ends at a time. And Wilson's experience and size (he's listed at 6-4, 262 pounds) should help the FSU running game. Especially on the perimeter. Individual rankings: Ira (20); Gene (26); Jeff (35); Corey and Aslan (Not ranked).

No. 28 -- Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. Versatile defensive lineman who originally signed with FSU as a defensive end but has since moved to defensive tackle and is expected to line up there this fall. Briggs has shown brief flashes during his three seasons with the Seminoles, but not nearly enough to know for certain whether he'll be a front-line starter at the college level. He will, however, be a main factor in the defensive line rotation this fall. After redshirting in 2018, Briggs played in all 13 games in 2019 and recorded 28 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss. He "opted out" of the first half of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, but returned and started three of the final five games. Briggs' return was huge for a line plagued by injuries, but he only recorded six tackles in those five games combined. Still just a redshirt sophomore, this is very much a prove-it year for Briggs. Individual rankings: Aslan (25); Jeff (26); Corey (27); Gene (32); Ira (36).

No. 27 -- Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Darius Washington Though he’s still technically a redshirt freshman, Washington has gotten valuable experience in each of the last two seasons for the Seminoles. He started four games in 2019 but still retained his freshman status and then started five more in 2020, the pandemic year. For being such a young player, he held his own at times at the left tackle spot for FSU, but there were plenty of valleys to go with those peaks as well. He is considered a returning starter for the offense, but there's no guarantee he'll actually win the job this August. But even if he doesn't end up in the starting five, he could provide valuable depth for the FSU front as it tries to navigate the 2021 season. Individual rankings: Aslan (22), Gene (22), Ira (28), Jeff (28), Corey (Not ranked).

No. 26 -- Redshirt senior cornerback Meiko Dotson One of the most interesting careers of any defensive back -- or perhaps any college football player -- in recent memory. Dotson is a redshirt senior who has been at four schools and has been playing college football since 2015. During that span, he's really only had one year that was productive, but it was really, really productive. He led the country with nine interceptions while earning all-conference honors at Florida Atlantic in 2019. Dotson transferred to FSU following that season but was injured for almost all of 2020 with the Seminoles. He saw action in just three games and contributed nine total tackles. If Dotson can get on the field, and stay on the field, he might make a significant impact on the FSU defense. But so far, that's proven hard to do. Individual rankings: Gene (17), Aslan (19), Ira (26), Jeff (30), Corey (Not ranked).

(tie) No. 24 -- Redshirt sophomore defensive back Renardo Green Green has seen time at cornerback and safety so far in his career at Florida State, and he had some impressive moments last season for the Seminoles. Even on a defense that was one of the worst in the country, he showed legitimate promise. But will that promise and potential actually be realized this year? That's what remains to be seen. Green started the first five games at safety for FSU in 2020 and finished with 27 tackles. With the sheer number of defensive backs on the roster, there's no guarantee Green will start again in 2021. He'll have to work for a first-team spot, but he definitely should be in the rotation in some capacity. Individual rankings: Aslan (17); Jeff (21); Gene (25); Corey (28); Ira (Not ranked).

(tie) No. 24 -- True freshman receiver Malik McClain After an impressive few weeks of spring practice, seemed to have his best day when it mattered the most -- in the actual spring game itself. He led all receivers in that game with 77 yards on two receptions, including a 44-yard touchdown from Jordan Travis. McClain certainly looks the part of a productive college receiver. He's listed at 6-4, 195 pounds and can really run, as he showcased in the spring game. But there's not exactly a long history of true freshman wide receivers making a major impact for the Florida State offense. McClain did enroll early, so that should help. And if the four-star prospect can learn the system and continue to get adjusted to the speed of the college game, he should be able to work himself into the Seminoles' rotation this fall. Individual rankings: Gene (20); Ira (22); Jeff (24); Aslan (30); Corey (36).

No. 23 -- Redshirt junior wide receiver Keyshawn Helton Last year felt like almost a wash for Helton. After showing some serious promise in 2019, he sustained a season-ending knee injury in the first half of the Clemson game. He rehabbed hard enough to come back for the opener in 2020, but for most of the year, he seemed to lack the explosiveness he had before the injury. This spring, however, Helton looked more like his old self. The Pensacola native has 42 career catches for over 500 yards and six touchdowns. Those aren't eye-popping numbers by any means, but they're still the second-most career receptions on the team. His experience and leadership should be valuable for the FSU offense in 2021, and now that he's 100 percent back from his knee injury, so should his playmaking ability. Individual rankings: Ira (21); Corey (22); Jeff (23); Aslan (24); Gene (29).

No. 22 -- Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Dontae Lucas Has yet to become the dominant force many were hoping for when he signed with the Seminoles back in 2019 as one of the most highly rated recruits of the Willie Taggart Era. HIs career, just two years in, has already been filled with some major turbulence. Lucas started seven games for the FSU offense last year and already has 14 career starts under his belt in garnet and gold. With Notre Dame transfer Dillan Gibbons arriving this summer (see below) and other experienced guards on the roster, Lucas will be challenged for a starting job. But there's no question that the 6-3, 324-pounder has the physical tools to be a force up front. Individual rankings: Corey (16); Jeff (18); Aslan (26); Gene (30); Ira (Not ranked).