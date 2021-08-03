Warchant TV 1-on-1: Preseason conversation with FSU coach Mike Norvell

With FSU Football's 2021 preseason camp about to kick off this weekend, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell sits down with Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel for an extended interview.

Among the topics discussed are Florida State's recruiting successes this summer, progress of the strength and conditioning program, the improving team culture, recent staff additions and more.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***