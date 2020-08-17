Mike Norvell and Florida State returned to practice on Monday following a day off on the heels of their first preseason scrimmage. Norvell noted that the intensity wasn't to his expectation but is part of the growth process in the preseason with new leadership.



On the injury front, transfer tight end Jordan Wilson has sustained a season-ending injury and will seek a 6th year of eligibility. Chubba Purdy meanwhile will be out for a "few weeks" with an undisclosed injury.

Warren Thompson who has been vocal and erratic on the social media in recent days, remains part of the program and Norvell discusses his affinity for the young wideout amid the stressful nature of this offseason.

FSU will return to practice on Tuesday.







