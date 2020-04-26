During Florida State's 14-year Dynasty era, there were 12 different Seminole teams that came within one win -- and sometimes a single play -- from claiming a national championship.

Last week, senior writer Corey Clark made his case for the 1992 team being the best of that bunch: The best FSU team to not win it all.

In this video, he and Warchant publisher Gene Williams discuss that 11-1 squad as well as some of the other contenders for that crown.

Gene gives his choice of the best Florida State team to not finish No. 1, and he and Corey debate the merits of many other great Seminoles squads that didn't end up hoisting the crystal ball at the end of the season.

