Warchant TV: Briles, Blackman talk FSU offense, Boise State defense
Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles discusses the Seminoles' offense, why James Blackman got the nod over Alex Hornibrook, Boise State's defensive approach and more Tuesday morning.
Blackman discusses winning the job and more.
