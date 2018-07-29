Among the many elite prospects who attended Florida State's "Saturday Night Live" camp this weekend were talented defensive backs Akeem Dent, Brendan Gant and Travis Jay.

Dent, a five-star prospect from Palm Beach County, is committed to Florida State but is still taking other visits.

Jay, a four-star DB from Madison County, is locked in with the Seminoles and trying to recruit other players to Tallahassee.

Gant, a four-star safety from Lakeland, Fla., has FSU as one of his favorites.

Watch video interviews with all three below:

