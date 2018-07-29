Ticker
Warchant TV: Defensive backs Dent, Gant, Jay talk Florida State

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant.com
Director of Digital Media

Among the many elite prospects who attended Florida State's "Saturday Night Live" camp this weekend were talented defensive backs Akeem Dent, Brendan Gant and Travis Jay.

Dent, a five-star prospect from Palm Beach County, is committed to Florida State but is still taking other visits.

Jay, a four-star DB from Madison County, is locked in with the Seminoles and trying to recruit other players to Tallahassee.

Gant, a four-star safety from Lakeland, Fla., has FSU as one of his favorites.

Watch video interviews with all three below:

