 Extended interview with FSU grad transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-24 19:21:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Extended FSU QB McKenzie Milton interview at ACC Kickoff

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Florida State grad transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton spoke to reporters for nearly 40 minutes in the player breakout room at ACC Kickoff.

Here is video of that entire Q&A session.

Because some questions are difficult to hear, we have included topics with time stamps below.

0:00 -- Name, Image and Likeness

1:00 -- Possible expansion of College Football Playoff to 12 teams

1:50 -- His relationship with Miami QB D'Eriq King

3:30 -- What he needed to work on after spring

4:15 -- On offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham

5:00 -- Season opener vs. Notre Dame

5:35 -- FSU vs. Miami rivalry

7:10 -- Offensive line improvement

8:10 -- Addition of Dillan Gibbons

9:00 -- His physical condition and rehab

9:35 -- Team coming together with so many transfers

10:30 -- Player-run practices

11:00 -- On Clemson

11:30 -- Coming back from his injury

12:45 -- More on playoff expansion

14:10 -- Representing FSU at ACC Kickoff

14:50 -- Seeing Alex Smith's comeback

16:10 -- Competition and relationship with Jordan Travis

18:30 -- Learning for career in coaching

19:30 -- Players he wants to see this fall

20:50 -- Bringing respect back to FSU

22:40 -- Two-QB system?

23:30 -- Name, Image and Likeness

24:45 -- FSU talent compared to UCF

26:20 -- First time he met Jordan Travis

28:00 -- His wins over Memphis and Norvell

29:10 -- On Coach Bowden

30:20 -- NIL again

31:00 -- Pressure to perform

31:40 -- Identity for the team

32:30 -- More on learning from coaches

33:40 -- Helping recruit younger players

35:50 -- On Bryce Young's NIL earnings

37:00 -- On Jordan Travis' journey

38:45 -- On fellow UCF transfer Brandon Moore

