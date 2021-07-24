Warchant TV: Extended FSU QB McKenzie Milton interview at ACC Kickoff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Florida State grad transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton spoke to reporters for nearly 40 minutes in the player breakout room at ACC Kickoff.
Here is video of that entire Q&A session.
Because some questions are difficult to hear, we have included topics with time stamps below.
0:00 -- Name, Image and Likeness
1:00 -- Possible expansion of College Football Playoff to 12 teams
1:50 -- His relationship with Miami QB D'Eriq King
3:30 -- What he needed to work on after spring
4:15 -- On offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham
5:00 -- Season opener vs. Notre Dame
5:35 -- FSU vs. Miami rivalry
7:10 -- Offensive line improvement
8:10 -- Addition of Dillan Gibbons
9:00 -- His physical condition and rehab
9:35 -- Team coming together with so many transfers
10:30 -- Player-run practices
11:00 -- On Clemson
11:30 -- Coming back from his injury
12:45 -- More on playoff expansion
14:10 -- Representing FSU at ACC Kickoff
14:50 -- Seeing Alex Smith's comeback
16:10 -- Competition and relationship with Jordan Travis
18:30 -- Learning for career in coaching
19:30 -- Players he wants to see this fall
20:50 -- Bringing respect back to FSU
22:40 -- Two-QB system?
23:30 -- Name, Image and Likeness
24:45 -- FSU talent compared to UCF
26:20 -- First time he met Jordan Travis
28:00 -- His wins over Memphis and Norvell
29:10 -- On Coach Bowden
30:20 -- NIL again
31:00 -- Pressure to perform
31:40 -- Identity for the team
32:30 -- More on learning from coaches
33:40 -- Helping recruit younger players
35:50 -- On Bryce Young's NIL earnings
37:00 -- On Jordan Travis' journey
38:45 -- On fellow UCF transfer Brandon Moore
