 A preview of FSU's 2021 football recruiting class for college football's early signing period
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-15 18:22:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Florida State football recruiting - Early signing day preview

The early signing period for college football recruiting starts Wednesday. Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston and Aslan Hajivandi preview Florida State's 2021 recruiting class with a rundown of which prospects will sign early, which ones are still in play and more.

