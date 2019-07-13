News More News
Warchant TV: Footage of FSU players working out during Lift for Life

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media

Dozens of Florida State football players spent their Saturday taking part in a voluntary workout to help bring awareness to Lift for Life's mission to combat rare diseases in children. See below for raw footage of the hour-long workout.

ISOs

:07: Hornibrook, Harrison, McRae and Lucas

:16: Akers

:25: Thomas

:30: Kalen DeLoach

:38: McClendon and Maurice Smith

:50: Lars-Woodbey

:55: Harrison, Samuel

1:00: Armstrong

1:05: Jay Williams

1:15: Goss

1:28: Gant, Gavin

1:35: Nasirildeen

1:40: Brooks, Nasirildeen, Curtis Fann, Scott

2:00: Darius Washington, Kaindoh

2:07: Young, Arnold, Lamar

2:32: Treshaun Ward

2:42: Maurice Smith

2:50: Lytton

2:55: Scott

RELAY RACE

3:02: Neal, Scott

3:30: Tru Thompson

3:50: McRae

4:05: Kalen DeLoach

4:15: Kaindoh

4:24: Helton

4:50: McKitty, Blackman

5:00: Warner

5:07: Grant

5:22: Sheffield

5:25: Gainer

5:42: Akers

5:52: Matthews

5:55: Tyler

6:02: Adams

6:20: O. Wilson

TIRE FLIP

6:32: Neal

8:10: Gainer

8:40: Gavin

9:30: Scott

BLINDFOLD BATTLE

10:07: Warner vs. McKitty

10:40: McClendon win

11:15: Gainer win

11:25: O. Wilson win vs. 4-star CB 19

12:10: Mathews win over Akers

13:05: Neal win

BENCH

13:45: Chatman, McRae

GOLF CART PUSH

14:20: Nabers, Gainer win

15:40: Jay Williams, Hornibrook, Akeem Dent, Neal

DUMBBELL HOLD

17:00: Dontae Lucas over Lamar

17:10: McKitty over Lars-Woodbey

----------

