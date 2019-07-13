Warchant TV: Footage of FSU players working out during Lift for Life
Dozens of Florida State football players spent their Saturday taking part in a voluntary workout to help bring awareness to Lift for Life's mission to combat rare diseases in children. See below for raw footage of the hour-long workout.
ISOs
:07: Hornibrook, Harrison, McRae and Lucas
:16: Akers
:25: Thomas
:30: Kalen DeLoach
:38: McClendon and Maurice Smith
:50: Lars-Woodbey
:55: Harrison, Samuel
1:00: Armstrong
1:05: Jay Williams
1:15: Goss
1:28: Gant, Gavin
1:35: Nasirildeen
1:40: Brooks, Nasirildeen, Curtis Fann, Scott
2:00: Darius Washington, Kaindoh
2:07: Young, Arnold, Lamar
2:32: Treshaun Ward
2:42: Maurice Smith
2:50: Lytton
2:55: Scott
RELAY RACE
3:02: Neal, Scott
3:30: Tru Thompson
3:50: McRae
4:05: Kalen DeLoach
4:15: Kaindoh
4:24: Helton
4:50: McKitty, Blackman
5:00: Warner
5:07: Grant
5:22: Sheffield
5:25: Gainer
5:42: Akers
5:52: Matthews
5:55: Tyler
6:02: Adams
6:20: O. Wilson
TIRE FLIP
6:32: Neal
8:10: Gainer
8:40: Gavin
9:30: Scott
BLINDFOLD BATTLE
10:07: Warner vs. McKitty
10:40: McClendon win
11:15: Gainer win
11:25: O. Wilson win vs. 4-star CB 19
12:10: Mathews win over Akers
13:05: Neal win
BENCH
13:45: Chatman, McRae
GOLF CART PUSH
14:20: Nabers, Gainer win
15:40: Jay Williams, Hornibrook, Akeem Dent, Neal
DUMBBELL HOLD
17:00: Dontae Lucas over Lamar
17:10: McKitty over Lars-Woodbey
----------
