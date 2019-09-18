Warchant TV: FSU DC Barnett on cleaning up defense, moves at LB
The FSU defense currently ranks 120th out of 130 teams in the nation in total defense though defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett is pleased with their growth heading into Week 4. Barnett discusses what keys he will emphasize with his team and evaluates their performance of late. FSU hosts Louisville on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council