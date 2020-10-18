Florida State, propelled by the continued playmaking ability of Jotrdan Travis and the surprising play of their defense, defeated a top five team for the first time since a 2014 triumph over Notre Dame. Travis and offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor share their excitement over the 31-28 upset win while Joshua Kaindoh, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and Janarius Robinson talk about the play of the defense.

