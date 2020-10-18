 Florida State hangs on in knocking off 5th ranked North Carolina
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-18 00:30:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: FSU Football players talk marquee win over North Carolina

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

Florida State, propelled by the continued playmaking ability of Jotrdan Travis and the surprising play of their defense, defeated a top five team for the first time since a 2014 triumph over Notre Dame. Travis and offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor share their excitement over the 31-28 upset win while Joshua Kaindoh, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and Janarius Robinson talk about the play of the defense.

LIMITED OFFER: Annual subscription for only $20! Promo code: FSUWINS

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}