With the stated goal of building an offense for playmakers, Mike Norvell and the Florida State football team landed their first wide receiver commitment of the 2021 class in the form of South Carolina product Joshua Burrell.

On the heels of Burrell's commitment late Friday afternoon, Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston shares insight into how the Seminoles landed this prospect and how he will fit in to Norvell's offense.

Watch Michael's video discussion with Aslan Hajivandi below:

