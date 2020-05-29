The recruiting process sometimes is one steady climb for a particular program, and sometimes it features wild twists and turns.

For Blythewood, S.C., wide receiver Joshua Burrell, it was a little bit of both.

While Burrell was once thought to be headed to either South Carolina or Virginia Tech, everything seemed to change when he visited Florida State earlier this year. And since that time, the Seminoles have ridden a wave of momentum with Burrell that led to a commitment on Friday afternoon.

Burrell, a a 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver who is the No. 3-rated prospect in the state of South Carolina, announced he has committed to the Seminoles.

