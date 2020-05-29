FSU football lands commitment from South Carolina wide receiver
The recruiting process sometimes is one steady climb for a particular program, and sometimes it features wild twists and turns.
For Blythewood, S.C., wide receiver Joshua Burrell, it was a little bit of both.
While Burrell was once thought to be headed to either South Carolina or Virginia Tech, everything seemed to change when he visited Florida State earlier this year. And since that time, the Seminoles have ridden a wave of momentum with Burrell that led to a commitment on Friday afternoon.
Burrell, a a 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver who is the No. 3-rated prospect in the state of South Carolina, announced he has committed to the Seminoles.
It's A Blessing Just To Be Here, Committed 🖤🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/CtVSFXPJlF— Joshua Burrell (@JoshBurr9_) May 29, 2020
"The connection I have here at FSU is special," Burrell said after his visit earlier this year. "I felt it right away in being around the coaches. ... FSU is definitely one of my top teams. I know I'm a priority to them and I feel the same way."
Burrell said he felt an immediate bond with head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.
"Coach Norvell really likes my size and personality," Burrell said. "He certainly likes my personality and says that's a big thing for finding the right fit. I talked with Coach Dugans the most. I want to get back here as soon as possible."
Burrell becomes Florida State's first wide receiver commitment in the 2021 class and the eight commitment overall. The Seminoles have landed three commitments in the month of May -- Burrell and defensive backs Hunter Washington and Kevin Knowles.
