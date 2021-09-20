Warchant TV: FSU's Norvell talks team attitude, keys to improvement

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell acknowledged the struggles that have resulted in a 0-3 start -- the worst in 45 years -- yet used Monday to reinforce his belief that the team remains committed and confident.

While describing the attitude at Sunday's walk-through practice, Norvell said, "I have confidence in where this team is going -- (and) I'm not talking about eight years from now." I'm talking about this week.

Florida State hosts Louisville at 3:30 p.m.

