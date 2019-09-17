Warchant TV: FSU's Briles on tempo, assessing James Blackman
Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles met with the media prior to Tuesday's practice and answered questions regarding time of possession and the pace of the Seminoles offense. Briles also was candid in his evaluation of quarterback James Blackman and touched on the final play vs. Virginia.
Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council