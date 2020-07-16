At least twice each week, Warchant's Michael Langston will drop a new "recruiting nugget" video in which he highlights some key prospects or a particular position of interest for the Seminoles' upcoming class.

Today, the focus is on Florida State's recruiting at running back, where a top target has decommitted from another school and the Seminoles have their eyes set on a few key targets. Watch the video below for Michael's complete breakdown.

