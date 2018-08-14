BRADENTON, Fla. -- As the Florida State football team races through its second week of preseason practice, all eyes continue to be on the three-man competition to be the Seminoles' starting quarterback.

Junior Deondre Francois and sophomore James Blackman each have a year's worth of starting experience under their belts, but redshirt freshman Bailey Hockman has not backed down from the battle.

On Tuesday, FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell and Francois spoke about that topic and more before practice at IMG Academy in Bradenton. Blackman and Hockman addressed the media on Monday. Watch all of those videos right here:

