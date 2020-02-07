Florida State's 2021 class got a huge boost on Friday with the commitment of Rivals100 linebacker and FSU legacy Branden Jennings. Warchant.com was on-site for the big announcement and spoke to both Brendan and his father Bradley "Monster" Jennings about the commitment.

** The Inside Scoop: Impact of Jennings' commitment **

