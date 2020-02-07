News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 09:21:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Jennings and father talk about commitment to FSU football

Michael Langston
Warchant.com

Florida State's 2021 class got a huge boost on Friday with the commitment of Rivals100 linebacker and FSU legacy Branden Jennings. Warchant.com was on-site for the big announcement and spoke to both Brendan and his father Bradley "Monster" Jennings about the commitment.

** The Inside Scoop: Impact of Jennings' commitment **

  Branden Jennings talks about his commitment

  Bradley Jennings Sr. on the commitment of his son Branden 

