 FSU sports call-in show, discussing football, basketball and more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-09 16:53:50 -0600') }} football Edit

TV Replay: Talking FSU sports during call-in edition of Wake Up Warchant

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

The Wake Up Warchant crew -- Corey Clark and Aslan Hajivandi -- talked Florida State football, men's basketball and more during today's live call-in show. Watch the full replay right here, as they take calls from a number of Seminole fans.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}