 New FSU receiver commit Malik McClain is a 'dynamic downfield threat'
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-15 11:24:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: New FSU WR commit McClain a 'dynamic downfield threat'

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston breaks down what he sees in Florida State's latest commitment, 6-foot-5 wide receiver Malik McClain of the IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Langston describes McClain as a "dynamic downfield threat," talks more about his game and the recruiting process, and touches on the Seminoles' overall receiver recruiting in this video breakdown below.

