Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston breaks down what he sees in Florida State's latest commitment, 6-foot-5 wide receiver Malik McClain of the IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Langston describes McClain as a "dynamic downfield threat," talks more about his game and the recruiting process, and touches on the Seminoles' overall receiver recruiting in this video breakdown below.

*ALSO SEE: More from Langston on McClain and what this commitment means for the 'Noles

-------------------

