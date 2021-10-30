Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU's 30-20 loss to Clemson

Florida State played a relatively "clean" game on Saturday afternoon vs long-reigning ACC champion Clemson -- FSU had less penalties and turnovers than the Tigers plus the luxury of an explosive, jaw-dropping touchdown from Lawrance Toafili -- and found themselves with a lead in the fourth quarter.

However, a final stretch riddled with penalties and a quiet offense left the scoreboard reading 30-20 in favor of Clemson. The Tigers were able to limit the potent Seminoles rush attack and find success on the ground themselves.

Afterward, Mike Norvell discussed the highs and lows of the game and his pride in the Seminoles' effort in Death Valley.

