Warchant TV: Norvell, Fuller discuss crucial calls in FSU-Notre Dame game

FSU took to the practice field on Tuesday to begin preparations for Jacksonville State. Quarterbacks Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton both participated and had opportunities to run the offense throughout the 25-period session.

Afterward, Mike Norvell discussed the response from the team in its first work since Sunday's opener vs. Notre Dame. He also explained the reasoning behind his decision to go for it on fourth down deep in his own territory in the second half, and Adam Fuller walked through the third-and-17 call that the Irish busted for a big gain.

