Warchant TV: OL Love-Taylor, DL Cooper talk summer workouts, 2021 season

Warchant caught up with a couple of veteran Florida State football players who took part in Marvin Wilson's free youth football camp on Friday.

Senior offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor, who missed the end of last season with an injury, discusses his progress and how much growth the team is making during summer workouts.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Robert Cooper also talks about the summer workouts and his personal goals as he prepares for the 2021 season.

