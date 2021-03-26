With the Florida State and Michigan men's basketball teams preparing to square off Sunday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Warchant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel and TheWolverine.com senior editor Chris Balas get together to preview the game from both teams' perspectives.

They discuss the strengths and weaknesses of each program, how they match up, and how the game might play out this Sunday at 5 p.m.

