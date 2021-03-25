The Florida State men's basketball team is in Indianapolis preparing for the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, and junior guard Wyatt Wilkes was gracious enough to take some time to talk with our Corey Clark for a Warchant 1-on-1.

Wilkes discusses the challenges of playing a season with COVID protocols, what it's like being on the road for more than two weeks, his family's coaching history, the desire to get to the Final Four and more.

