What he's been working on since last season: "I've just been staying in football shape. Doing a lot of running and defensive back drills. I've been studying parts of my game I can fix. I'm so used to reading, so I look in the backfield sometimes instead of being on the receiver, so I've been working on that."

On bringing his personality to the field: "I've always felt like playing this game, you have to have fun with it. In practice, if everyone is tight and not loose ... it won't be how it needs or we want it to be. So I come out there with energy and have fun, and I think the guys follow that lead."



On Madison head coach Mike Coe's influence:

"Coach Coe was the reason. As a ninth-grader, I didn't always play hard, but he made it clear you never let up or drop down to someone's level with work ethic. So no matter who you are playing in front of you, give your all. So if you are a little kid in front of me, you are going to get this work"

What he expects this first year at FSU:

"I have big goals. I'm coming in and trying to make an impact. I'm not coming in to sit down or watch someone else play. To keep myself motivated, I have a point to prove when I get there. I'm coming in to play. With FSU DBs, they are 'dogs.' They are going to come at you no matter who you are. No matter if you beat them or not, they are going to keep coming, and that's my mentality -- in that if you beat me, you are going to have to come show me you can beat me again."