Warchant TV Replay: Town hall discussion about FSU, conference realignment

In case you missed it live, the Warchant staff got together Wednesday evening to discuss the SEC's move to add Oklahoma and Texas, conference realignment in general, and Florida State's and the ACC's potential options moving forward.

The panel featured Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark and Aslan Hajivandi, with Tom Lang producing, and we answered questions from Warchant subscribers as well as YouTube viewers.

Watch the complete replay below:

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***