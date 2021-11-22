Warchant TV Replay: UF week 'Trench Talk' with Devontay Love-Taylor

As he does every week during football season, Florida State senior offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor answered questions from FSU fans and Warchant subscribers for a half-hour Monday night on the latest edition of "Trench Talk."

Love-Taylor discussed the Seminoles' win over Boston College, this week's game at rival Florida, Mike Norvell's passionate comments Monday and more.

Watch the full episode below:

