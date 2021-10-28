Warchant TV Report: Preview of FSU football game at Clemson

With the Florida State Seminoles riding a three-game win streak and the Clemson Tigers enduring some surprising struggles, could an ACC upset be in the making this Saturday in Clemson, S.C. (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)?

FSU is hoping to break a five-game losing streak in the rivalry and to end the Tigers' 31-game home win streak, while Dabo Swinney's club is looking to salvage its chances of claiming a seventh straight ACC title.

To help prepare you for Saturday's game, our panel of Jeff Cameron, Tom Lang and Ira Schoffel are here for a new edition of the Warchant Report. They discuss all of the main matchups and keys to the game, plus hear directly from our staff why each person is picking the 'Noles or the Tigers to win.

