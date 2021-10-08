Warchant TV Report: Preview of FSU football game at North Carolina

One year ago, the Florida State football team stunned a North Carolina squad that was undefeated and ranked No. 5 in the country. With the Seminoles coming off of their first victory of the season, can they stun Sam Howell and the Tar Heels again this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)?

To help prepare you for Saturday's game, our panel of Jeff Cameron, Tom Lang and Ira Schoffel are here for a new edition of the Warchant Report. They discuss what improvement they have seen from Mike Norvell's program, the key matchups in this game and more.

