 Warchant staff previews FSU football game at N.C. State
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 08:04:11 -0600') }} football

Warchant TV Report: Previewing FSU-N.C. State, discussing week's big news

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

It was a wild week for the Florida State football team, as the Seminoles suffered a disappointing home loss to Pitt and then saw several big-name players have their seasons come to an end prematurely.

Now, the Seminoles have to hit the road to take on an N.C. State team that is coming off a thrilling 44-41 loss to Miami. And there are a number of important questions facing Mike Norvell's squad, including the status of QB Jordan Travis and how the team responds to a tumultuous season.

To prepare for Saturday's matchup (7:30 p.m., ACC Network), check out this week's edition of the Warchant Report, featuring site founder and administrator Gene Williams, managing editor Ira Schoffel and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron.

