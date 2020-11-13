It was a wild week for the Florida State football team, as the Seminoles suffered a disappointing home loss to Pitt and then saw several big-name players have their seasons come to an end prematurely.

Now, the Seminoles have to hit the road to take on an N.C. State team that is coming off a thrilling 44-41 loss to Miami. And there are a number of important questions facing Mike Norvell's squad, including the status of QB Jordan Travis and how the team responds to a tumultuous season.

To prepare for Saturday's matchup (7:30 p.m., ACC Network), check out this week's edition of the Warchant Report, featuring site founder and administrator Gene Williams, managing editor Ira Schoffel and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron.

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: $75 for an annual membership for new subscribers and a $75 Nike eCard, promo code: NIKE75