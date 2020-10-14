It has taken on a new look due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, but the Warchant Report is back for another Florida State football season.

Instead of meeting in-studio as usual, our panel -- Warchant publisher Gene Williams, managing editor Ira Schoffel and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron -- came together virtually this week to break down the Seminoles' game this Saturday against No. 5 North Carolina.

We also discuss Florida State's improvement on offense, struggles on defense and prospects for the rest of this season.

(Note: This feature was recorded before we learned WR Tamorrion Terry will be sidelined with a knee injury.)

Don't miss our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial