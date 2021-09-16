Warchant TV Report: Previewing FSU-Wake Forest ... can 'Noles bounce back?

After an extremely disappointing start to the 2021 season, the Florida State football team now will travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., to face Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

The Seminoles are 0-2, with losses to No. 9 Notre Dame and FCS opponent Jacksonville State, while the Demon Deacons are 2-0 with easy wins over Old Dominion and Norfolk State.

To help prepare you for Saturday's game, our panel of Jeff Cameron, Corey Clark and Ira Schoffel are here for a new edition of the Warchant Report. We'll discuss what went wrong last week, preview the Wake Forest matchup and make picks on some of the other big games of the weekend.

