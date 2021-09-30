Warchant TV Report: Strength vs. strength as FSU Football hosts Syracuse

After going winless in September, the Florida State football team will seek its first victory of the 2021 season Saturday afternoon against visiting Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network).

The game will be a matchup of strength vs. strength on both sides of the ball, as the Seminoles (0-4, 0-2 ACC) and Orange (3-1, 0-0) both have been at their best when running the football and defending the run.

To help prepare you for Saturday's game, our panel of Jeff Cameron, Corey Clark and Ira Schoffel are here for a new edition of the Warchant Report. They discuss the atmosphere around the FSU program this week, the key matchups to watch for in this game, how important it is for the Seminoles to get their first win and more.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***