Warchant TV: Signing Day Live -- FSU football recruiting reaction show
The early signing period has arrived, and we have you covered here at Warchant with wall-to-wall coverage.
Check out Signing Day Central page for a complete list of FSU Football's confirmed signings, and watch along below for our live Signing Day reaction show.
From 8 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, Aslan Hajivandi, Michael Langston and the crew will bring you all the latest signing news and analysis, and the Jeff Cameron Show will pick up where they leave off from 1-3 p.m. ET.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
Click Here to take part in the live interactive chat during the show
Click Here to take part in the live interactive chat during the show
If you miss any of the live coverage, be sure to check back later for the replays on demand.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board