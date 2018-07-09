Earlier this week, Florida State football coach Willie Taggart returned to the the Bradenton area for a stop on his spring booster tour. It was a chance for Taggart to meet many FSU fans and also reconnect with friends and family from his hometown.

Through his own words along with interviews with his mother, Gloria James, and FSU legend Peter Warrick -- a childhood friend and high school rival -- Warchant.com explores the formative events that helped shape the Seminoles' first-year head coach.

-------------------------------

Talk about this story with other FSU fans on the Tribal Council.