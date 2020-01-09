One of the new roles on Mike Norvell's Florida State coaching staff will be deputy head coach, and it's being handled by veteran college assistant Chris Thomsen, who joined the Seminoles after serving as offensive line coach at TCU.

Thomsen and Norvell have a relationship that dates back to Norvell's playing days at Central Arkansas in the early 2000s. The two also worked together at Arizona State when Norvell was offensive coordinator with the Sun Devils.

In this extended interview, Thomsen discusses his relationship with Norvell, why he left TCU to come work with him again, how he believes his experiences as a college head coach can help the Seminoles' program, and in what areas he might help besides coaching tight ends.

"The role of deputy head coach, I think, is just to support Mike in what he's doing," Thomsen said. "And to support our coaches. I've been a head coach. I've been an assistant. I know the connect between the two. And it's going to be an evolving role for me. ...

"My role will evolve, but I want to support and serve the players and the coaches, the community in whatever way I can."

