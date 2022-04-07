Warchant TV: Thursday video footage from FSU spring football practice

The FSU football team had a condensed practice on Thursday, the 13th session of the spring football season.

Footage from Thursday's practice follows offensive coordinator and line coach Alex Atkins instructing his segment, and running backs coach David Johnson drilling ball-security work with skill position players.

In the early 11-on-11 portion, FSU focused on goal-line situations with the defense getting the upper hand.

FSU has one final practice before Saturday's annual Garnet and Gold Game, which kicks off at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

