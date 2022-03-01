Warchant TV Transfer Preview: Can Greedy Vance grab starting DB job?

The Florida State football team has 10 new Division-I transfers on campus this semester, and all should be taking part in spring practice beginning this Saturday.

To give you a better idea of what the Seminoles are getting in these players, we will be checking in with media members who covered them at their previous schools.

Up next is former Louisville cornerback Greedy Vance, who started for the Cardinals and will be looking to claim a job in the FSU secondary. Vance is a redshirt sophomore who has started nine games over the past two seasons.

***Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports and recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***