 Fans can talk Florida State football with offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor today at 6 p.m. ET. FSU Trench Talk
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-30 14:58:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Trench Talk with FSU OL Devontay Love-Taylor

Warchant TV
Warchant.com

Live at 6 p.m. on YouTube, FSU starting offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor will take fan questions from social media.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***



Submit your Florida State football questions to Love-Taylor on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. To participate, make sure to join the interactive chat on our YouTube Channel. You can also leave a post on the Tribal Council and we will try to get to it.

This is a weekly show featuring the standout offensive lineman, who is being compensated for his appearances in accordance with new Name, Image and Likeness regulations.

------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}