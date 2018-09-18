Florida State offensive coordinator Walt Bell met with the media on Tuesday.

He was asked about the struggles of the offensive line and how much that has hindered the entire offense.

"Nobody cares," Bell said. "My dad told me when I was a little kid, and it was probably the truest thing I've ever been told in my life, no one cares about your problems and most are glad you have them.

"Everybody that we play against is glad we have problems. And nobody cares. Nobody cares about your problems. Our fans don't care who's up there (on the offensive line). We don't care who's up there. We've got to find a way to go give ourselves a chance to win a football game."

Bell was asked if there was anything the coaches have thought about doing to alleviate the pressure on quarterback Deondre Francois, maybe using two tight-end sets or moving the pocket.

He said there was, and that above all else, the Seminoles have to get the running game going.

In each of Willie Taggart's last three years as a head coach, his team has rushed for over 3,200 yards. At Oregon in 2017 his offense rushed for over 3,500.

This year, the Florida State team is on pace for 1,160.

"There is nothing that's off the table," Bell said. "If we have to come out in the Wishbone, if I have to get Coaches' Choice tapes of Darrel Royal, if we have to come out in the Wishbone to win football games that's what we'll do.

"Now, do we feel like we have to do that right now? Maybe not. But whatever it takes for us to help keep our guy clean, to protect him, to give him a chance to do what he does best, to get our run game going, whatever it takes for us to get that done is what we're going to do."