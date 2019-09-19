Our Gene Williams and Corey Clark team up with ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron for a new edition of the Warchant Report, previewing Florida State's home game this Saturday against Louisville (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The panel members give their keys to victory in this game, what defensive improvement they have seen and how the Seminoles stack up against Louisville's potent run game.

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial