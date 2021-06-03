Warchant TV: What's next for FSU QB recruiting after Marchiol moves on?

With four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol no longer considered a commitment for Florida State's 2022 recruiting class, the Seminoles are reassessing their QB options.

Will they make a run at another quarterback to join four-star commit A.J. Duffy? Will they only sign one? And what went wrong with Marchiol's recruitment?

Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston answers all of those questions and more in this conversation with director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***